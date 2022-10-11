Watch Now
Avs presented snazzy Stanley Cup rings in private ceremony

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog kisses the Stanley Cup during a rally outside the City/County Building for the NHL hockey champions after a parade through the streets of downtown Denver, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 5:25 PM, Oct 11, 2022
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche earned some snazzy new rings for their Stanley Cup run. The rings feature 669 diamonds, custom-cut sapphires and 42 rubies.

The accompanying box when opened plays a video of the players jumping onto the ice to celebrate beating Tampa Bay in Game 6 last June.

It was the franchise's third Stanley Cup trophy.

The players, coaches and team members received their keepsakes in a private dinner ceremony. Colorado opens its title defense Wednesday night by hosting Chicago.

