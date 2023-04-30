Watch Now
Avs lose Cogliano for playoffs with neck fracture from hit

Lindsey Wasson/AP
Seattle Kraken center Morgan Geekie (67) clears the puck as Colorado Avalanche center Andrew Cogliano (11) trips near the goal and Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) watches during the third period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2023, in Seattle. The Avalanche won 4-1. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Posted at 2:47 PM, Apr 30, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar confirms that Andrew Cogliano is out for the rest of the postseason with a fracture in his neck.

He also reiterated how disappointed he was in the hit that sidelined the gritty forward.

Cogliano suffered the fracture when he was hit into the boards from behind in the second period by Seattle forward Jordan Eberle in Game 6.

Cogliano returned for the third period following an examination but reported that his neck wasn’t feeling great after returning home from Seattle.

A CT scan revealed the fracture. Eberle was assessed a minor penalty for boarding.

He wasn’t subject to a hearing for supplemental discipline by the league.

