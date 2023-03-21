Avs head coach Jared Bednar signs 3-year contract extension

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar is here to stay — at least for a few more years.

Bednar, 51, signed a three-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season, the team announced Tuesday. The extension will kick in once his current deal expires at the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign. Bednar agreed to a two-year extension in November 2021.

“On behalf of the Kroenke family and the entire organization we are thrilled to announce a long-term commitment to our head coach,” Avalanche President of Hockey Operations Joe Sakic said in a statement. “Jared has done a tremendous job behind the bench and certainly deserves this extension and to continue as the leader of our team.”

"Being able to lead this team over the last seven years has been a privilege,” Bednar said in a statement. “I am grateful and excited to have the opportunity to continue building on what we’ve accomplished so far. Colorado has become home to me and my family, and I can’t thank our ownership enough, Stan and Josh Kroenke, as well as Joe Sakic and Chris MacFarland, my coaching staff and all of our players for their hard work and dedication. I look forward to continuing this process with them.”

The Avs were crowned Stanley Cup champions last season under Bednar's leadership. He is the winningest coach in franchise history with a 281-190-52 record (.537) in 523 regular-season games, and the first Avs head coach to serve as a head coach at the NHL All-Star Game.

The 2022-23 season is his seventh season as Avs head coach. He is the third-longest tenured coach in the NHL behind Tampa Bay's Jon Cooper and Pittsburgh's Mike Sullivan.

The Avs are currently riding the high of a six-game win streak. The team sits just one point behind the Dallas Stars in the Central Division. The Avs have played one less game than the Stars.