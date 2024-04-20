Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Avs forward Jonathan Drouin out with lower-body injury for playoff series against Winnipeg

Oilers Avalanche Hockey
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche left wing Jonathan Drouin, right, looks to pass the puck as Edmonton Oilers center Mattias Janmark defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Oilers Avalanche Hockey
Posted at 12:55 PM, Apr 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-20 14:55:30-04

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche will be without forward Jonathan Drouin for their first-round playoff series against Winnipeg due to a lower-body injury.

Drouin got hurt when he tripped in the second period Thursday against Edmonton.

He skated off the ice and didn’t return.

The 29-year-old Drouin turned in a career season with 56 points after signing with Colorado as a free agent over the summer.

Drouin was typically on the same line as Mikko Rantanen and his good friend Nathan MacKinnon.

The Avalanche practiced before leaving for Winnipeg.

Game 1 of the series is Sunday.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Louis Blues go for 4-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018