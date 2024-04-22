Avs drop playoff opener to Winnipeg, 7-6

The Colorado Avalanche surrendered 7 goals to the Winnipeg Jets for the second time in 10 days and saw a flurry of third-period goals fall short Sunday night, as the Avs lost their playoff opener 7-6.

Colorado saw six different players find the net in the high-scoring affair. Winnipeg got two goals apiece from Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor.

Connor's were ultimately the difference. He scored the Jets' sixth and seventh goals of the evening in the third period.

For Avs netminder Alexandar Georgiev, the struggles continued. He allowed 22 goals over his final five appearances in the regular season. While he led the league in wins (38) he also allowed the most goals (183) on the year.

Justus Annunen is waiting on the bench should the Avs want to make a change.

The Avs' six goals came against Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who is a favorite to win the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's best in net.

Colorado limped into the playoffs, losing seven of its final 11 games, including a 7-0 drubbing at the hands of Winnipeg on April 13.

This story will be updated.

Here's the remaining series schedule between Colorado and Winnipeg, with game times in Mountain Time.

