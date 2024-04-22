Watch Now
Avs drop playoff opener to Winnipeg, 7-6

The struggles continue for Avs netminder Alexandar Georgiev
FRED GREENSLADE/AP
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) celebrates his goal on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Sunday, April 21, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Posted at 7:55 PM, Apr 21, 2024
The Colorado Avalanche surrendered 7 goals to the Winnipeg Jets for the second time in 10 days and saw a flurry of third-period goals fall short Sunday night, as the Avs lost their playoff opener 7-6.

Colorado saw six different players find the net in the high-scoring affair. Winnipeg got two goals apiece from Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor.

Connor's were ultimately the difference. He scored the Jets' sixth and seventh goals of the evening in the third period.

For Avs netminder Alexandar Georgiev, the struggles continued. He allowed 22 goals over his final five appearances in the regular season. While he led the league in wins (38) he also allowed the most goals (183) on the year.

Justus Annunen is waiting on the bench should the Avs want to make a change.

The Avs' six goals came against Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who is a favorite to win the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's best in net.

Colorado limped into the playoffs, losing seven of its final 11 games, including a 7-0 drubbing at the hands of Winnipeg on April 13.

This story will be updated.

Here's the remaining series schedule between Colorado and Winnipeg, with game times in Mountain Time.

  • Game 2: Tuesday, April 23 | 7:30 p.m. | @ Winnipeg
  • Game 3: Friday, April 26 | 8 p.m. | @ Colorado
  • Game 4: Sunday, April 28 | 12:30 p.m. | @ Colorado
  • Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, April 30 | TBD| @ Winnipeg
  • Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, May 2 | TBD | @ Colorado
  • Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 4 | TBD | @ Winnipeg
