Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog about to miss 3rd straight season, with still no timeline for a return

DENVER (AP) — For the Colorado Avalanche, it's becoming clearer and clearer that captain Gabriel Landeskog may miss a third straight regular season due to a lingering right knee injury. What’s becoming murkier is if he can give it a go come playoff time or even at all. Landeskog hasn't suited up for Colorado since June 26, 2022, when he helped the Avalanche claim the Stanley Cup with a Game 6 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning. He underwent a cartilage transplant procedure on May 10, 2023, and has been on long-term injured reserve.

