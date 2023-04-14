Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Avs beat Jets 4-2, remain in control of Central Division

Jets Avalanche Hockey
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche center Evan Rodrigues, left, collects the puck as Winnipeg Jets right wing Nino Niederreiter defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Jets Avalanche Hockey
Posted at 9:03 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 23:03:09-04

DENVER (AP) — Evan Rodrigues scored the go-ahead goal on a wrist shot early in the third period to help the Colorado Avalanche remain in control for the Central Division crown with a 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

The Avalanche have 107 points and need to beat Nashville on Friday to secure the division's top spot over Dallas.

The Stars wrapped up their regular season with 108 points after a win over St. Louis.

Denis Malgin and Mikko Rantanen also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions, with Artturi Lehkonen adding an empty-net score. It was Rantanen's 55th goal of the season.

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Kevin Stenlund scored for Winnipeg.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Louis Blues go for 4-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018