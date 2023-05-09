Avalanche's Landeskog to undergo knee cartilage transplant

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is set to undergo cartilage transplant surgery on his right knee and expected to miss the entire 2023-24 NHL season.

The team on Tuesday announced that Landeskog will have the operation Wednesday in Chicago. Dr. Brian Cole at the Rush University Medical Center is scheduled to perform it.

Landeskog has not played since hoisting the Stanley Cup in Tampa, Florida, in late June 2022 after helping the Avalanche win their third title in franchise history. He was instrumental in that run, recording 22 points in 20 games.

Gabriel Landeskog speaks at Avalanche victory parade

The 30-year-old Swede also missed all this past season following knee surgery — his second of 2022. He was initially projected to miss 12 weeks after the operation in October; before the playoffs started he was ruled out entirely.

Landeskog and the organization hope this more extreme approach allows him to get past the knee injury that has sidelined him. Named Colorado’s captain in 2012 at age 19, he has played 807 regular-season and playoff games for the team and is signed through the 2028-29 season.

