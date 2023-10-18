Watch Now
Avalanche use big 2nd period, rally for 4-1 win over winless Kraken

Lindsey Wasson/AP
Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken with teammates Cale Makar (8), Devon Toews (7) and Andrew Cogliano (11) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Posted at 11:02 PM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 01:02:00-04

SEATTLE (AP) — Arttui Lehkonen and Logan O'Connor scored their first goals of the season in the second period, Mikko Rantanen scored his third with 6:15 remaining and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Tuesday night.

The Avalanche ruined Seattle's home opener and matched an NHL record for the longest regular-season road winning streak spanning multiple seasons.

Colorado won its 14th straight away from home dating to last season, matching the mark set by Buffalo during the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons.

Colorado goalie Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves and turned away nearly every dangerous chance.

