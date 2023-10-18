Avalanche use big 2nd period, rally for 4-1 win over winless Kraken

SEATTLE (AP) — Arttui Lehkonen and Logan O'Connor scored their first goals of the season in the second period, Mikko Rantanen scored his third with 6:15 remaining and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Tuesday night.

The Avalanche ruined Seattle's home opener and matched an NHL record for the longest regular-season road winning streak spanning multiple seasons.

Colorado won its 14th straight away from home dating to last season, matching the mark set by Buffalo during the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons.

Colorado goalie Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves and turned away nearly every dangerous chance.