Avalanche use 4-goal first period to power past Senators 5-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon, Brock Nelson, Cale Makar and Joel Kiviranta all scored in Colorado’s first-period barrage and the Avalanche cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators. Nelson finished with two goals — his first two since being acquired by Colorado from the New York Islanders — and Scott Wedgewood made 15 saves Thursday night. Wedgewood’s shutout bid being ended by Dylan Cozens’ power-play goal with 4:41 left in the game. The Avalanche chased Linus Ullmark from the game just 17:29 in after he allowed four goals on 13 shots.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | March 21, 7am