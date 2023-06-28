Watch Now
Avalanche trade for Ross Colton from the Lightning

FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning's Ross Colton (79) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, April 6, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. The Colorado Avalanche have acquired forward Colton from Tampa Bay Wednesday, June 28, and are expected to lose J.T. Compher to free agency. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Compher is testing the free agent market. Colton scored in the clinching game when the Lightning won the Stanley Cup in 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Posted at 1:29 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 15:29:44-04

The Colorado Avalanche have acquired forward Ross Colton from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The move almost certainly spells the end of J.T. Compher's time with the Avalanche.

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Compher is testing the free agent market.

Colton scored in the clinching game when the Lightning won the Stanley Cup in 2021. He and Tampa Bay lost to Colorado in 2022.

Colton is a pending restricted free agent who's expected to get a raise from the $1.25 million he made last season.

