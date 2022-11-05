Watch Now
Avalanche top Blue Jackets 5-1 to sweep Finland series

Posted at 4:26 PM, Nov 05, 2022
TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 for a sweep of the NHL’s two-game series in Finland.

Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who won for the fourth time in six games overall.

Devon Toews and Martin Kaut each had a goal and an assist, and Logan O’Connor and Alex Newhook also scored.

Boone Jenner scored in the first for Columbus, and Joonas Korpisalo made 40 stops in his home country.

