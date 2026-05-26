Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon will play in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final

LAS VEGAS — Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon will play in Game 4, coach Jared Bednar said Tuesday morning.

MacKinnon will play despite getting injured in Game 3. Valeri Nichushkin, who was also injured in a 5-3 loss Saturday night that put the Avs at the brink of elimination, remains a game-time decision.

“I think we’ll be able to use him (normally),” Bednar said. “He’s feeling a lot better today. We’ll see when he gets on the ice tonight and what the game brings, but he’s feeling pretty good today and feels like he’ll be ready to go.”

Mackenzie Blackwood is going to replace Scott Wedgewood in net for Game 4. It will be his first start since being replaced by Wedgewood in the series-clinching Game 5 against Minnesota.

MacKinnon was injured in the second period of Game 3 when he blocked a Shea Theodore shot with the outside of his right knee. He writhed on the ice in pain for nine seconds before the officials stopped play, and then for a bit longer before he was able to gingerly skate off the ice on his own power.

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