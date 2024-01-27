Avalanche sign Zach Parise to a contract for the rest of the season

The Colorado Avalanche have signed veteran winger Zach Parise to a contract for the rest of the season. The deal is worth a pro-rated $825,000.

Parise is joining his fourth organization for his 19th season in the NHL. The 39-year-old from Minneapolis most recently played for the New York Islanders after time with the Minnesota Wild and New Jersey Devils.

Parise has 959 points in 1,335 regular-season and playoff games since breaking into the league in 2005.

General manager Chris MacFarland said the Avalanche were looking forward to adding Parise's veteran presence to their locker room.