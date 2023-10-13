Watch Now
Avalanche sign defenseman Devon Toews to a seven-year extension worth $50.75 million

Posted at 11:51 AM, Oct 13, 2023
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have signed defenseman Devon Toews to a seven-year contract extension worth $50.75 million. The team announced the deal Friday. He will count $7.25 million against the salary cap from when the new contract kicks in next season through 2031. The 29-year-old had an assist in Colorado's season-opening win earlier this week at Los Angeles. Toews had 50 points last season after playing nearly 26 minutes a game during the Avalanche's 2022 Stanley Cup run. The native of British Columbia has played 383 NHL regular-season and playoff games for Colorado and the New York Islanders since making his debut in 2018.

