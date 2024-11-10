Avalanche score 5 goals in second period and end Hurricanes' 8-game win streak, 6-4

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists, Mikko Rantanen had two goals and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat Carolina 6-4 on Saturday night, snapping the Hurricanes’ eight-game win streak.

Cale Makar, Artturi Lehkonen and Sam Malinski also scored for Colorado, and Alexandar Georgiev had 27 saves.

Jordan Martinook, had two goals and an assist for Carolina, and Jack Drury and Martin Necas also scored.

Seth Jarvis had two assists and Spencer Martin finished with 23 saves for the Hurricanes, who had not lost since Oct. 19.