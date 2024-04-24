Watch Now
Avalanche score 4 in 2nd period, beat Jets 5-2 and even first-round playoff series at 1-1

Fred Greenslade/AP
Colorado Avalanche's Miles Wood (28) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with teammates during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Posted at 10:59 PM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 00:59:59-04

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and assist and the Colorado Avalanche scored four goals in the second period in a 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night to tie the first-round playoff series at a game apiece.

Miles Wood, Zach Parise, Josh Manson and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for the Avalanche.

Alexandar Georgiev made 30 saves for Colorado, a bounce-back effort after allowing seven goals on 23 shots in the series opener.

David Gustaffson and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 of 31 shots.

