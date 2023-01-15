Watch Now
Avalanche rout Senators 7-0 after losing 7 of 8 games

David Zalubowski/AP
Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg, top, makes a save of a shot off the stick of Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard, bottom, in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:48 AM, Jan 15, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Newhook each scored twice, Pavel Francouz made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Ottawa Senators 7-0 on Saturday night.

Rantanen scored his 28th and 29th goals to break Joe Sakic’s 27-year-old team record for goals at the halfway point of the regular season.

Colorado had lost seven of eight games and was two days removed from a loss to the last-place Chicago Blackhawks.

The seven goals are the most the Avalanche have scored this season.Brad Hunt also scored for Colorado.

