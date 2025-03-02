Watch Now
Avalanche land Lindgren, Wild get Nyquist and Panthers acquire Seth Jones in busy day of NHL trades

NHL Trade Deadline Hockey
Julia Nikhinson/AP
FILE - New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) brings the puck up the ice during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff finals against the Florida Panthers, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)
NHL Trade Deadline Hockey
Defensemen Seth Jones and Ryan Lindgren and forward Gustav Nyquist were on the move as three Central Division teams got a jump on the NHL’s looming trade deadline.

The Colorado Avalanche got the ball rolling with another splash in acquiring Lindgren and winger Jimmy Vesey in a trade with the New York Rangers.

The Minnesota Wild answered hours later by acquiring pending free agent forward Gustav Nyquist.

The last-place Chicago Blackhawks shipped out another veteran, sending Jones to the defending champion Florida Panthers.

