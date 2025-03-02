Avalanche land Lindgren, Wild get Nyquist and Panthers acquire Seth Jones in busy day of NHL trades

Defensemen Seth Jones and Ryan Lindgren and forward Gustav Nyquist were on the move as three Central Division teams got a jump on the NHL’s looming trade deadline.

The Colorado Avalanche got the ball rolling with another splash in acquiring Lindgren and winger Jimmy Vesey in a trade with the New York Rangers.

The Minnesota Wild answered hours later by acquiring pending free agent forward Gustav Nyquist.

The last-place Chicago Blackhawks shipped out another veteran, sending Jones to the defending champion Florida Panthers.