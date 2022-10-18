Avalanche keep goalie-challenged Wild winless in 6-3 victory

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and Nathan Mackinnon had a goal and two assists as the Colorado Avalanche beat Minnesota 6-3.

Ben Meyers, Samuel Girard, Josh Manson and Valeri Nichushkin scored for the Avalache.

Kirill Kaprizov’s second score of the game brought the Wild within 4-3 early in the third period.

Alexandar Georgiev had 36 saves for the Avs.

Joel Eriksson Ek had the tying goal in the second period and Calen Addison had three assists for the Wild, who are winless at 0-3. They have allowed 20 goals.