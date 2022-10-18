Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Avalanche keep goalie-challenged Wild winless in 6-3 victory

Avalanche Wild Hockey
Stacy Bengs/AP
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) scores a goal against Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson, left, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Avalanche Wild Hockey
Posted at 10:44 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 12:44:18-04

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and Nathan Mackinnon had a goal and two assists as the Colorado Avalanche beat Minnesota 6-3.

Ben Meyers, Samuel Girard, Josh Manson and Valeri Nichushkin scored for the Avalache.

Kirill Kaprizov’s second score of the game brought the Wild within 4-3 early in the third period.

Alexandar Georgiev had 36 saves for the Avs.

Joel Eriksson Ek had the tying goal in the second period and Calen Addison had three assists for the Wild, who are winless at 0-3. They have allowed 20 goals.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Louis Blues go for 4-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018