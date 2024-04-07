Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen is in concussion protocol, will miss game against Stars

Avalanche Oilers HOckey
JASON FRANSON/AP
Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen (96) is injured after being hit by Edmonton Oilers' Mattias Ekholm during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Avalanche Oilers HOckey
Posted at 12:34 PM, Apr 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-07 14:34:18-04

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen remains in concussion protocol and will miss their game against the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars.

It’s the first game Rantanen has missed since the 2021-22 season.

The 27-year-old Finnish forward has 40 goals and 62 assists this season.

His absence is a blow for the Avalanche, who trail the Stars by three points with five games remaining.

Rantanen left Friday’s loss in Edmonton after taking a hit from Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm along the boards.

Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Rantanen skated on his own Sunday.

He’s listed as day to day.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Louis Blues go for 4-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018