Avalanche cruise to 4-0 win over Bedard and Blackhawks in home opener

Logan O'Connor scored a short-handed goal for the second straight game, Alexandar Georgiev stopped 18 shots and the Colorado Avalanche cruised to a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night in their home opener.
Posted at 11:27 PM, Oct 19, 2023
Ryan Johansen, Devon Toews and Nathan MacKinnon also scored to help the Avalanche improve to 4-0.

Colorado kept top pick Connor Bedard in check as the smooth-skating teenager didn't record a shot on goal. Georgiev was sharp in posting his 14th shutout.

The Avalanche outshot the Blackhawks 41-18 in a game where they scored short-handed, on the power play and twice at full strength. Chicago returns home after finishing a five-game trip 2-3.

