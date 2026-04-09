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Avalanche coach Jared Bednar says forward Nazem Kadri will miss 'some games' with finger injury

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Joe Puetz/AP
St. Louis Blues' Cam Fowler (17), left, defends against Colorado Avalanche's Nazem Kadri (91), right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 7, 2026, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
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DENVER (AP) — Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri will miss “some games” because of a finger injury, Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Thursday. Bednar added the Avalanche hope to work him back into the lineup before the playoffs, maybe as soon as next week. The Avalanche have five games remaining, including Thursday night against the Calgary Flames. Colorado has already clinched the Central Division and the top seed in the Western Conference. A win over Calgary wraps up the Presidents' Trophy, which goes to the squad with the best NHL record. Kadri was hurt in a 3-1 win over the Blues in St. Louis on Tuesday. He has four goals and five assists in 16 games since being acquired by Colorado as part of a trade deadline deal with the Flames on March 6. The 35-year-old Kadri helped Colorado to a Stanley Cup title in 2022. In addition to Kadri, the Avalanche are without defenseman Cale Makar because of an upper-body injury. Makar skated with the team in a red, non-contact sweater Thursday. Makar is set to miss his fifth straight game. ___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

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