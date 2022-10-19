Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog out 12 weeks after undergoing knee surgery

Colorado down a top-line forward and locker room leader for half of 2022-23 season, coach Jared Bednar says
Stanley Cup Avalanche Parade Hockey_12.jpg
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog hoists the Stanley Cup at a rally for the NHL hockey champions Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Stanley Cup Avalanche Parade Hockey_12.jpg
Posted at 11:45 AM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 13:45:44-04

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is expected to miss 12 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday, Avs coach Jared Bednar said.

Landeskog had the surgery performed in Minnesota, where the Avalanche (2-1) defeated the Wild the previous night. The top-line forward will rejoin the team Thursday.

“It started bugging him when he started training, getting back on the ice,” Bednar said after Colorado’s morning skate Wednesday. “So they had it looked at, images taken. Decided on surgery.”

Landeskog will still be around the team when it’s at home, but he is less likely to accompany the Avalanche on road trips, Bednar said, “at least to start until he gets to the point where can start joining in on more things.” Colorado hosts Winnipeg at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Read more from our partners at The Denver Post.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Louis Blues go for 4-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018