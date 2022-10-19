Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog out 12 weeks after undergoing knee surgery

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is expected to miss 12 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday, Avs coach Jared Bednar said.

Landeskog had the surgery performed in Minnesota, where the Avalanche (2-1) defeated the Wild the previous night. The top-line forward will rejoin the team Thursday.

“It started bugging him when he started training, getting back on the ice,” Bednar said after Colorado’s morning skate Wednesday. “So they had it looked at, images taken. Decided on surgery.”

Landeskog will still be around the team when it’s at home, but he is less likely to accompany the Avalanche on road trips, Bednar said, “at least to start until he gets to the point where can start joining in on more things.” Colorado hosts Winnipeg at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

