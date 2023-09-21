Watch Now
Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on mend from knee surgery, set to miss 2nd straight season

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog hoists the Stanley Cup at a rally for the NHL hockey champions Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog sees a much clearer path back to the ice even if he's not expected to play this season.

That's how encouraged he is 4 1/2 months removed from cartilage replacement surgery on his right knee.

His coach is optimistic, too, which is why Jared Bednar won't name a captain for the upcoming season. They'll just wait until Landeskog's return and rely on the leadership of players such as Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.

Landeskog has been in the role of Avalanche captain since 2012 when he was 19.

