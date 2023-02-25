Avalanche blitz Jets early, win 5-1 for 4th straight

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored 19 seconds in and the Colorado Avalanche got four goals on their first five shots in a 5-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets that extended their winning streak to four games.

MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and J.T. Compher each had a goal and assist.

Bowen Byram and Matt Nieto also scored for the Avalanche, who are 5-0-1 in their past six games and 12-2-2 in their last 16.

Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves for Colorado, which has also won four straight on the road.

Mason Appleton had the goal for the Jets, who are 1-4-0 in their past five games.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 21 of the 26 shots he faced before getting replaced by David Rittich to start the third period.