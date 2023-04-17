Avalanche begin Cup defense against playoff newcomer Kraken

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche begin the quest to defend their Stanley Cup title against the Seattle Kraken, an expansion team that made remarkable improvement from their inaugural season to this year.

The Avalanche are trying to join Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh as teams to capture back-to-back Stanley Cup titles since the salary cap era began in 2005.

It won’t be easy, though, with captain Gabriel Landeskog sidelined by a lingering knee injury that’s kept him out all season.

The Kraken may be making their postseason debut, but they do have a significant amount of playoff experience on their roster.

That includes former Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer.