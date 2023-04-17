Watch Now
Avalanche begin Cup defense against playoff newcomer Kraken

Mark Humphrey/AP
Nashville Predators goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) looks back as Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates a goal by Nathan MacKinnon during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The Avalanche won 4-3 win. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 3:21 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 17:21:07-04

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche begin the quest to defend their Stanley Cup title against the Seattle Kraken, an expansion team that made remarkable improvement from their inaugural season to this year.

The Avalanche are trying to join Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh as teams to capture back-to-back Stanley Cup titles since the salary cap era began in 2005.

Colorado Avalanche

Defending Stanley Cup champion Avs peaking at the right time

The Associated Press
11:21 AM, Apr 15, 2023

It won’t be easy, though, with captain Gabriel Landeskog sidelined by a lingering knee injury that’s kept him out all season.

The Kraken may be making their postseason debut, but they do have a significant amount of playoff experience on their roster.

That includes former Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer.

