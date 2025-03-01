Avalanche beat weary Minnesota 5-2 to pull even with 3rd-place Wild in Central

DENVER (AP) — Jonathan Drouin and Jack Drury scored 52 seconds apart in a three-goal second period and the Colorado Avalanche beat weary Minnesota 5-2 on Friday night to pull even with the third-place Wild in the Central Division.

Ross Colton had two goals and an assist and Valeri Nichushkin also scored to help Colorado win its second in a row on coach Jared Bednar's 53rd birthday.

Nathan MacKinnon, the NHL's leading scorer with 91 points, assisted on Nichushkin's goal to extend his home points streak to 16 games. Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves.

Coming off a 6-1 loss at Utah the night before, the Wild led 2-1 after the first period on goals by Mats Zuccarello and Vincent Hinostroza.