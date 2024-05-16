Watch Now
Avalanche beat Stars 5-3 in Game 5 to stay alive in playoffs

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar passes the puck against the Dallas Stars during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 9:19 PM, May 15, 2024
DALLAS (AP) — Colorado defenseman Cale Makar scored two goals, the second after Casey Mittelstadt's go-ahead tally in the third period and the Avalanche beat top-seeded Dallas 5-3 in Game 5.

The Avs snapped their three-game losing streak and extended the second-round Western Conference Series. Game 6 is Friday night in Colorado.

Mittlestadt scored just 1:12 into the third period to make it 3-2. Maker added an unassisted goal about three minutes later.

Avalanche goalie Alexander Georgiev had 23 saves. Stars goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 22 shots.

Joe Pavelski had his first goal of these playoffs for the Stars. Miro Heiskanen and rookie Logan Stankoven scored the other Dallas goals, and Jason Robertson had two assists.

