Avalanche beat Sharks 2-1 in shootout to spoil 51-save performance by Mackenzie Blackwood

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, right, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. The Avalanche won 2-1 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 9:58 AM, Oct 15, 2023
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cale Makar scored a late game-tying goal, and the Colorado Avalanche beat San Jose 2-1 in a shootout on the road on Saturday night to spoil a 51-save performance by Sharks goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood.

The Avalanche scored with just over a minute left in regulation on their 49th shot on net, when Makar wristed one past Blackwood with an empty net to tie the game at 1-1.

After a scoreless overtime in which Colorado killed off a 4-on-3 advantage, Mikko Rantanen scored the lone goal in the shootout to secure the win for the Avalanche.

