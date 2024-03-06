Avalanche add Mittelstadt and Walker as NHL trade deadline moves pick up

NEW YORK (AP) — Stanley Cup contenders aren't waiting until the NHL trade deadline day to shore up depth for what they hope is a long playoff run. The league-leading Florida Panthers got deeper on the wing by acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko from Ottawa.
Avs making moves before the deadline. More to come. @DenverChannel #GoAvsGo https://t.co/MLM3McPQnf— Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) March 6, 2024
And Colorado loaded up by getting defenseman Sean Walker from Philadelphia and center Casey Mittelstadt from Buffalo in separate trades.
And another one for the #Avs. @DenverChannel https://t.co/GdoasVGrRr— Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) March 6, 2024
The moves come less than 24 hours after the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights got the ball rolling by trading with Washington for 20-goal scorer Anthony Mantha.