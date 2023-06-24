Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Avalanche acquire center Ryan Johansen in a trade with the Predators

Ryan Johansen
Mark Zaleski/AP
FILE - Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Monday, Feb.13, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The Colorado Avalanche have filled their second-line center void by acquiring Johansen from the Predators. Colorado sent pending free agent Alex Galchenyuk to Nashville in a trade that was essentially a contract dump. The Predators are retaining half of Johansen's $8 million salary cap hit in each of the next two seasons. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
Ryan Johansen
Posted at 2:10 PM, Jun 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-24 16:10:03-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have filled their second-line center void by acquiring Ryan Johansen from the Nashville Predators.

Colorado sent pending free agent Alex Galchenyuk to Nashville in a trade that essentially was a contract dump.

The Predators are retaining half of Johansen's $8 million salary cap hit in each of the next two seasons.

The move is a big splash for the Avalanche in their attempt to win the Stanley Cup for a second time in three years.

Colorado learned recently that captain Gabriel Landeskog would miss the entire 2023-24 season while recovering from invasive knee surgery.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Louis Blues go for 4-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018