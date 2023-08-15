'All Hail Cale': Avs' Cale Makar skates onto 'NHL 24' cover

DENVER — Stanely Cup champion. Norris Trophy winner. Now, Cale Makar can add "NHL 24" cover athlete to his extensive list of accomplishments.

EA Sports unveiled the video game cover on social media Monday with the caption "All Hail Cale." The Colorado Avalanche defenseman shared the same photo, saying he was "honored to have this opportunity."

All Hail Cale



Stanley Cup Champ, Norris Winner, and your official NHL 24 Cover Athlete



See the full reveal 8/16



"Just want to say what an honor it is to represent the Colorado Avalanche on this new NHL cover," Makar said in a video posted to the team's social media. "Really hope you guys enjoy playing the game and looking forward to getting this new season started here."

Makar has quickly made a name for himself since being drafted by the Avs in 2017. Notably, he led the team to Stanley Cup victory in June 2022. He also won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP — becoming the youngest defenseman to do so since Bobby Orr in 1970, according to ESPN.

Makar was nominated for the Norris Trophy the past three seasons, clinching the honor for his work during the 2021-2022 season.

Makar becomes the third defenseman in the past 20 years to grace the cover of the game, ESPN reports. He follows in the footsteps of Dion Phaneuf ("NHL 09") and P.K. Subban ("NHL 19").