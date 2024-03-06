Aurora hosts district-wide Unified basketball tournament

AURORA, Colo. — The squeak of sneakers. The sound of dribbling. Multiple teams on multiple courts passing, shooting, and scoring. It’s the sights and sounds you’d expect from a district basketball tournament. Until you look closer, and see there is more than just athletic competition going on here.

“Every student in APS gets to participate,” Aurora Public Schools athletic director Casey Powell said.

On Tuesday, the Aurora District held its Unified basketball tournament, for teams made up of a combination of athletes with and without disabilities. Seventeen teams from Aurora high schools and middle schools competed.

“This is their Olympics, their Final Four, all wrapped up into one day,” Powell added.

With 17 teams, this was one of the biggest single-district, all Unified event in the Denver metro area.

“Just the the happiness and competitiveness. It all comes together. It's great, isn't it?” Powell said.

During Tuesday’s tournament, Aurora Public Schools was acknowledged as a “Unified Distinguished District” by Special Olympics Colorado for all they do in unified sports. They are one of only three districts in the state with that designation.

To see the story of how two classmates became teammates, who then became good friends thanks to Unified basketball, watch in the player below.