As US wins Olympic gold in fencing, Coloradans get to try it out for free in Denver

DENVER — It may be a busy travel day for some, but for others who had a bit of time to spare stopped to check out the sights and sounds coming from a tent outside of Union Station. When approaching closer, the clatter of swords and shrieks of excitement came from those of all ages who were attempting to learn the sport of fencing.

"We're just trying to get the public to know about fencing, especially since it’s the Olympics," Shana Saint-Phard said. "We really want to get everybody to engage with the community of fencing, while we're also fencing in the Olympics right now, cause it’s going on right now, so we wanted our community to also be engaged."

Maggy Wolanske

For some like Saint-Phard, when she discovered fencing, she immediately was mesmerized.

"I started fencing when I was in second grade. Denver Fencing Center came to my elementary school, and they gave a bunch of second graders swords, and I guess I was good at it. They gave me a card, and I started training from then."

As excitement spreads across our country for the Olympic Games, USA Fencing and USA Parafencing launched Fencing Across America to help share the sport with those of all ages. A group from the Denver Fencing Center were eager and ready to share their passion for fencing with others. Among them was Jataya Taylor, who is heading in a couple weeks to the Paralympic Games.

Maggy Wolanske

"A lot of people fail to realize the fencing is for everyone," Taylor explained. "You might think, 'Oh, that's not something my culture does' and I'm here to tell you anyone and everyone can do it no matter where you live. A lot of times it can be expensive, just like other sports, we have foundations that can help you with the cost of doing it."

Trying something new may be challenging but Taylor was out interacting with those walking by Union Station, encouraging them to suit up and try fencing for the first time.

"A lot of people get afraid of trying new things, and they're afraid to fail, they're afraid to look silly," Taylor said. "I like to tell the kids, especially when they get frustrated because they keep losing: 'You don't lose unless you learn something' and I tell people who are afraid to try something new, 'Don't be afraid to try something new, because you never know when you're going to miss something exciting' and when they're afraid to try and they try."

Maggy Wolanske

Not only is Taylor welcoming and encouraging to these strangers, but she also takes the time to share her story with those wanting to listen.

"I love working with kids in general, I also have cartoons on my prosthetic, so kids aren’t as afraid of it," Taylor said. "Anytime they show interest and wanting to touch things, and their parents are like, 'Oh my gosh,' I'm like, 'No,' because we're changing from, don't stare to ask questions, and so it's a privilege to get a chance to educate and share my prosthetic or my disability with the kids in the community."

Maggy Wolanske

When it comes to the recognition of the sport, Saint-Phard explained a lack of awareness which is why she is passionate about sharing this sport with others and cheering on Team USA in the Olympics.

"I think the recognition of the Olympics, a lot of people don't know about the sport generally. Sometimes when I say, 'Oh, I do fencing,' they're like, 'Oh, the yard work, like you build fences?' and I'm like, '...Not quite.' So for me, fencing in the Olympics really brings representation for each kind of sport."

Maggy Wolanske

As the day went on, smiles and cheers were shared connecting more people to the sport of fencing and instilling an appreciation for the athletes competing in the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"I feel great. I feel like I want to do it again and I think it's a very good challenge and if you're smart and intelligent, I think it is the best sport to actually get in because you need both mental and physical (strength)," said Delontae Patterson.

Fencing Across America will be happening out front of Union Station on Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. till 7 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages.