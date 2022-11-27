Watch Now
Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, left, shoots past Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell for a goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:07 AM, Nov 27, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night.

Logan O’Connor and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them.

Jamie Benn got the lone power-play goal for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood stopped 32 shots for the Stars, who were coming off an overtime loss at home to Winnipeg.

Jason Robertson had an assist after three straight multi-goal games.

