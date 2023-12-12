Air Force's Trey Taylor wins 2023 Jim Thorpe Award

Trey Taylor made history Friday night, becoming the first-ever Air Force Falcon to win the Jim Thorpe Award. It goes to the best defensive back in college football, based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character.

Taylor is just the second Falcon to win a major college football award, joining Chad Hennings, who won the Outland Trophy in 1987.

The safety's senior season has been his best yet, totaling 71 tackles, three interceptions, four pass break ups, (PBUs) his first-career touchdown, and a First Team All-Mountain West defensive selection.

Taylor also accepted the Defender of the Nation Award last week. This award is given to a college football player from one of the nation's service academies based on leadership qualities, integrity, and performance on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

Taylor will take the field with the Falcons one last time on Dec. 23 in the Armed Forces Bowl. The Frisco, Texas native gets to play in front of his family and friends in Fort Worth and hopes to close out his amazing career with a win.

Following the season, Taylor hopes to be drafted into the NFL.