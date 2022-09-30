Watch Now
Air Force football sanctioned for recruiting violations

Bart Young/AP
Fans react during the Air Force Academy v Nevada during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept.23, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (AP Photo/Bart Young)
Posted at 11:02 AM, Sep 30, 2022
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — The Air Force football program received two years of probation from the NCAA and had its squad size reduced by 10 for four years as part of its sanctions for recruiting violations.

The NCAA announced the penalties after Air Force and four individuals reached an agreement with NCAA enforcement staff on recruiting violations.

A fifth individual in the case has contested their role and will be heard by the committee on infractions.

The sanctions also included a fine and a reduction of 46 total official visits for the football program in the 2022-23 and '23-24 academic years.

