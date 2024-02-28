2024 USA Boxing International Invitational to return to Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — This April you will get to see some of the nation's best boxers compete against other world-class boxers.

On Tuesday, USA Boxing announced that the 2024 USA Boxing International Invitational will be hosted in Pueblo.

People will get the opportunity to get a preview of some of the boxers representing Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics at a four-day event beginning April 16 at the Pueblo Convention Center.

This will be the second time that Pueblo is hosting the event. In 2022 Team USA won 15 medals five gold, three silver and seven bronze.

“The City of Pueblo is excited to welcome the USA Boxing International Invitational again and to have the opportunity to host some of the most world-class, high-ranking athletes,” Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham said. “This event allows our residents and visitors to see Olympians and some of the highest levels of boxing, all from the comfort of our own city at the Pueblo Convention Center. I personally enjoy seeing such elite level athletes compete and invite my fellow Puebloans to watch and support the competition while the two-week event is in our community.”

USA Boxing said that five boxers, listed below, who qualified for the Paris Summer Olympics will be in attendance. All athletes

qualified for the Paris Games at the 2023 Santiago Pan American Games.

Qualifying Athletes:



Joshua Edwards (Houston, Texas)

Jahmal Harvey (Oxon Hill, Maryland)

Morelle McCane (Cleveland, Ohio),

Jennifer Lozano (Laredo, Texas)

Jajaira Gonzalez

This year USA Boxing said athletes from 15 countries worldwide will be participating, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, Nigeria, the Philippines and Sweden to name a few.

USA Boxing expects a full lineup of participating athletes to be released in the coming weeks.