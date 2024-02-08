Special counsel finishes Biden classified documents investigation

In a letter to congressional leaders, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Special Counsel Robert Hur has submitted his final report involving Joe Biden's handling of classified documents after he left the Obama administration as vice president.

The letter did not give any indication on whether it found any wrongdoing by Biden, nor did it provide any insight on whether any criminal charges will arise from the case. It will be up to the Department of Justice whether to seek charges from a grand jury.

Garland said that the White House Counsel's Office and President Biden's personal counsel have been allowed to comment on the report. The White House Counsel's Office is also reviewing the report for executive privilege.

Garland said that the White House's privilege review has not wrapped up. Once it has, he plans to make the report available to Congress and members of the public.

The nearly 13-month-long review by Hur came after President Biden reported in January that classified documents were found at his former offices at the Penn Biden Center. President Biden then reportedly asked the FBI to review documents at his home, which turned up more classified documents that were improperly stored.

The revelation came after investigators raided former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, taking boxes of classified documents from his residence. Trump is currently being charged on numerous counts of willful retention of national defense information, among other criminal charges.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also revealed he found he was in possession of classified documents after leaving office.

For both President Biden and Pence, the indication is that they self-reported having the documents. In the case of Trump, it appears he was first notified that documents were missing.

In testimony to Congress, National Archives Chief Operating Officer William Bosanko said that every administration since President Ronald Reagan has mishandled classified documents when leaving office.

But because of concerns of being seen as meddling in politics, the Justice Department appointed Hur to lead the case.

"This appointment underscores for the public the Department's commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters, and to making decisions indisputably guided only by the facts and the law," Garland said in January 2023.

