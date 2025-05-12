WinCo Foods reportedly eyeing expansion into Colorado

THORNTON, Colo. — The Colorado grocery market might be getting a little more competitive.

A popular warehouse-style supermarket chain, headquartered in Boise, Idaho, is planning to expand into Colorado, according to a report from an Idaho news outlet.

BoiseDev, a business news website, reports that WinCo Foods wants to build at least two locations in the Centennial State: one in Thornton and another in Firestone.

Denver7 confirmed the supermarket chain filed to do business in Colorado with the Secretary of State’s Office on Jan. 22, 2025.

The proposed location in Thornton, listed on the city’s Development Projects Map, would be 84,000 square feet and be constructed in the Larkridge Shopping Center, near Interstate 25 and E-470.

City of Thornton

Petersen-Staggs Architecture, a firm that has previously worked with WinCo, submitted the application to the city for the proposed project on the southeast corner of E. 164th Avenue and Washington Street.

While the timeline for construction remains unclear, according to BoiseDev, WinCo has also purchased land in Firestone for another potential location.

Details about the proposed Firestone location have not been confirmed.

Known for its low prices and bulk food offerings, the employee-owned supermarket chain has over 140 stores, primarily in the Pacific Northwest.

However, it has recently expanded into states like Utah and Montana.

The Idaho news site cautioned that the company sometimes explores new markets but later decides not to proceed.

Denver7 has reached out to WinCo Foods corporate, but has not heard back.

