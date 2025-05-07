Who’s the cheapest? Tracking grocery prices in the Denver area

DENVER — Everybody likes to save money, and saving money on groceries—the third largest expense—is a priority for many households, especially during uncertain economic times.

Each week, Denver7 will break down the latest prices at popular grocery spots across the metro and help you find ways to save money as part of our Smart Shopper initiative.

Here is the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check as of May 7, 2025. Prices will be updated weekly each Wednesday:

It might not surprise most savvy shoppers, but Walmart emerged as the most affordable option, costing $27.08 for nine items.

Walmart not only came out the pricing champ, but it was also the low price leader on every item we compared, beating its competitors by a large margin on some items.

Following Walmart, King Soopers was second at $30.63, and Target was close behind at $30.71. Safeway was the most expensive, totaling $33.81.

Although Walmart is the cheapest grocer, it's not the biggest in Denver.

According to Retailstat.com, the country's largest retailer has only an 11.87% share of the grocery market in the Mile High City.

King Soopers is the dominant grocer in Denver, with a 35.39% share.

Combined, King Soopers and Walmart own nearly half of the Denver grocery market. Other retailers, each with only a small slice of the pie, are left fighting for scraps.

Here is the share of supermarket sales in Denver in 2024, according to Retailstat.com:

