Who’s the cheapest? Tracking Denver area grocery prices for May 28, 2025

DENVER — Everybody likes to save money, and saving money on groceries—a household's third-largest expense—is a priority for many families, especially during uncertain economic times.

Denver7's Smart Shopper aims to help families save on grocery costs by tracking prices at four major supermarkets in the Denver metro area.

Each Wednesday, we’ll update our Smart Shopper Price Check with the latest prices of nine essential grocery items from King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Target.

Here is the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check from May 28, 2025.

The totals at all four supermarkets mostly remained unchanged from the previous week, except for a slight increase at Target.

Walmart once again emerged as the most affordable option, costing $26.00 for nine items.

Following Walmart, King Soopers was second at $28.91, and Target was close behind at $29.41.

Safeway was the most expensive, totaling $31.61.

The Boise-based grocer has consistently placed fourth in the past four comparisons.

Remember, digital coupons and loyalty programs can provide additional savings.

The items we compared are all store brands and are as follows:

