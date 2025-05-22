Who’s the cheapest? Tracking Denver area grocery prices for May 21, 2025

Everybody likes to save money, and saving money on groceries—a household's third-largest expense—is a priority for many families, especially during uncertain economic times.

That's why each week, we'll will break down the latest prices at popular grocery spots across the metro and help you find ways to save money as part of Denver7's Smart Shopper.

Here is the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check on nine supermarket staples from four retailers — King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart and Target — as of May 121, 2025.

Prices will be updated weekly each Wednesday:

The totals at all four retailers stayed pretty much the same as last week's comparison, with Safeway increasing slightly.

Walmart once again emerged as the most affordable option, costing $26.05 for nine items.

Following Walmart, Target was second at $28.31, and King Soopers was close behind at $28.92.

Safeway was the most expensive, totaling $33.51.

The Boise-based grocer has consistently placed fourth in the past three comparisons.

Remember, digital coupons and loyalty programs can provide additional savings.

The items we compared are all store brands and are as follows:

