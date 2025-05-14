Who’s the cheapest? Tracking Denver area grocery prices for May 14, 2025

Everybody likes to save money, and saving money on groceries—a household's third largest expense—is a priority for many families, especially during uncertain economic times.

That's why each week, Denver7 will break down the latest prices at popular grocery spots across the metro and help you find ways to save money as part of our Smart Shopper initiative.

Here is the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check as of May 14, 2025. Prices will be updated weekly each Wednesday:

Walmart once again emerged as the most affordable option, costing $26.05 for nine items, a 3.8% drop from the previous week.

The totals at all four retailers were lower than last week's comparison.

Following Walmart, Target was second at $29.41, and King Soopers was close behind at $29.92.

The two retailers are neck-and-neck regarding grocery prices, with King Soopers edging out Target (just slightly) last week.

Safeway was the most expensive, totaling $31.29. However, Safeway saw a 7.4% drop from last week, the most significant drop among the four.

Remember, digital coupons and loyalty programs can provide additional savings.