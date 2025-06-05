Who’s the cheapest? Tracking Denver area grocery prices for June 5, 2025

DENVER — Everybody likes to save money, and saving money on groceries—a household's third-largest expense—is a priority for many families, especially during uncertain economic times.

Denver7's Smart Shopper aims to help families save on grocery costs by tracking prices at four major supermarkets in the Denver metro area.

Each Wednesday, we’ll update our Smart Shopper Price Check with the latest prices of nine essential grocery items from King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Target.

Here is the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check from June 4, 2025.

Overall totals remained fairly stable compared to the previous week, but some notable shifts occurred.

The total price for the nine items at Walmart, which has been the low-price leader all month long, came to $25.81.

It's the lowest total price among all four stores we've seen since we began tracking prices more than a month ago.

Following Walmart, Safeway was second at 28.99.

It's the first time the Boise-based grocer came in at second place, beating out King Soopers and Target.

Safeway has consistently placed fourth in the past five comparisons.

King Soopers was third at $30.01, and Target came in last — a first-time occurrence for the retailer — at $30.41.

Remember to utilize digital coupons and loyalty programs for extra savings.

The items we compared are all store brands and are as follows:

