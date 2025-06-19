Everybody likes to save money, and saving money on groceries—a household's third-largest expense—is a priority for many families, especially during uncertain economic times.

Denver7's Smart Shopper aims to help families save on grocery costs by tracking prices at four major supermarkets in the Denver metro area.

Each Wednesday, we’ll update our Smart Shopper Price Check with the latest prices of nine essential grocery items from King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Target.

Here is the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check from June 19, 2025.

All four stores are showing a general downward trend in grocery costs over the past seven comparisons as egg and dairy prices stabilize nationwide.

This week also marks the first time all stores' totals are below $30.

Who’s the cheapest? Tracking Denver area grocery prices for June 19, 2025

Walmart continues to lead as the lowest-priced grocery store in Denver7's tracking, with a total of $25.60 for nine items—virtually unchanged from last week.

King Soopers came in second place this week, with a total of $27.72, the lowest total we’ve seen from the Kroger-owned retailer since we’ve been tracking grocery prices.

Target was third at $28.71, which was the exact total we saw last week.

Safeway, which has consistently placed fourth in the past seven comparisons, came in last place again, with a total of $29.99. However, it's one of the lowest totals we’ve seen from the Boise-based retailer.

Remember to utilize digital coupons and loyalty programs for extra savings.