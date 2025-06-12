Who’s the cheapest? Tracking Denver area grocery prices for June 12, 2025

DENVER — Everybody likes to save money, and saving money on groceries—a household's third-largest expense—is a priority for many families, especially during uncertain economic times.

Denver7's Smart Shopper aims to help families save on grocery costs by tracking prices at four major supermarkets in the Denver metro area.

Each Wednesday, we’ll update our Smart Shopper Price Check with the latest prices of nine essential grocery items from King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Target.

Here is the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check from June 12, 2025.

Overall totals have remained relatively stable over the past six comparisons, particularly for prices of several staple items.

Walmart continues to lead as the lowest-priced grocery store in Denver7's tracking, with a total of $25.59 for nine items—its lowest total yet.

In fact, we’ve seen a notable decrease over the past six weeks at the country's largest retailer, along with consistent pricing for staple items.

Target and King Soopers tied for second place, each totaling $28.71.

The two retailers trade places from week to week, indicating that Target and King Soopers may have very similar pricing strategies.

Safeway, which has consistently placed fourth in the past five comparisons, came in last place again, with a total of $31.81.

Prices at the Boise-based retailer show the greatest fluctuation among the four grocers Denver7 is tracking.

Remember to utilize digital coupons and loyalty programs for extra savings.

The items we compared are all store brands and are as follows:

