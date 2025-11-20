Smart Shopper: Where you can save most on groceries and your Thanksgiving day meal

Everybody likes to save money, and saving money on groceries—a household's third-largest expense—is a priority for many families.

Denver7's Smart Shopper helps families by tracking prices at four major supermarkets in the Denver metro area.

Each Wednesday, we update our Smart Shopper Price Check with the latest prices of nine essential grocery items from King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Target.

Here is the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check from November 19, 2025. See the results below, or view them in full screen here.

This week, King Soopers is back on top, beating Walmart for the second time this month! But the Arkansas-based retailer is not too far behind, with only a 0.21 difference.

Overall, grocery totals for staple items have remained consistent across the 29 Smart Shopper price checks, suggesting slight long-term price fluctuations.

#1 KING SOOPERS ⎸ $24.81 |🔻 2.50 decrease

They did it again! For the second time this month, King Soopers has beaten the everyday low price champion (Walmart) at its own game. It's no small feat!

#2 WALMART ⎸ $25.02 | Unchanged

Although it's not the cheapest option this week, Walmart has held the top spot 27 out of 29 times. And we're confident that the nation's largest retailer will once again reign as the low-price king.

#3 TARGET ⎸ $27.21 | Unchanged

While the Minneapolis-based retailer had been gradually raising prices on some staples, overall costs remain moderately low and stable. It comes in as the third-cheapest option this week.

#4 SAFEWAY ⎸ $30.41 |🔻 0.40 decrease

Although it consistently ranks at the bottom of our Smart Shopper comparisons, Safeway still pursues competitive pricing, relying heavily on sales, particularly for meat products.

Take advantage of digital coupons and join loyalty programs today to maximize your grocery savings every week.

Smart Shopper: Where you can save most on groceries, Thanksgiving day meal

The items we compared are all store brands and are as follows:



2% milk (1 gallon)

Loaf of wheat bread (sandwich)

Skinless chicken breast value pack (price per pound)

Non-tubed ground beef 80/20 (price per pound)

Dozen eggs (large A or AA)

Toasted oats cereal (12 ounces)

Creamy peanut butter (16 ounces)

Bag of baby carrots (16 ounces)

Box of four butter sticks (16 ounces)

🦃 Where to get the best deals on turkey, stuffing and all the fixins

Thanksgiving is just a week away, and many of us are already scouting the best deals on turkey and all the trimmings. This week, Denver7 Smart Shopper did that for you!

We compared prices for turkey, stuffing cranberries, green beans and pumpkin pie at Denver's four largest grocery stores: King Soopers, Walmart, Safeway, and Target — and here are the results. See the results below, or view them in full screen here.

The best deal for turkey, stuffing, and three other sides is at Target, with a total of $10.45 for five items. Walmart came in second, followed by King Soopers and Safeway.