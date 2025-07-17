Smart Shopper: Walmart grocery prices still Denver's cheapest despite gradual uptick

Everybody likes to save money, and saving money on groceries—a household's third-largest expense—is a priority for many families, especially during uncertain economic times.

Denver7's Smart Shopper aims to help families save on grocery costs by tracking prices at four major supermarkets in the Denver metro area.

Each Wednesday, we’ll update our Smart Shopper Price Check with the latest prices of nine essential grocery items from King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Target.

Here is the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check from July 16, 2025. See the results below, or view them in fullscreen here.

This week, a noticeable trend has begun to emerge.

Data from the typical Denver7 Smart Shopper basket of goods shows a steady increase in grocery prices at Walmart, despite it remaining Denver’s cheapest grocery option.

Walmart secured the top position again this week, with a total of $26.25 for nine items—an increase of 19 cents compared to last week.

Target was second at $28.81, remaining relatively flat week after week.

King Soopers was close behind Target this week, with a total of $28.92, about a dime higher than Target and its own total from last week.

King Soopers, Walmart and Target seem to be reaching steady weekly totals, while Safeway’s pricing remains less consistent.

The Boise-based grocer came in last place again this week with a total of $31.19—about 20 cents lower than last week.

Remember to utilize digital coupons and loyalty programs for extra savings.

The items we compared are all store brands and are as follows:

